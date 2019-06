Sarita Digumarti, COO & Co-Founder, Jigsaw Academy, The Online School of Analytics - has over 11 years of extensive analytics and consulting experience across the FMCG, retail and healthcare sectors. She has worked in both India and the US, tackling complex business analytics and intelligence problems. She has an M.A in Quantitative Economics, from Tufts University, Boston, and an MBA from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal