Sarthak Gahlaut

Sarthak Gahlaut is the Founder and CEO of Feastly, India’s first and fastest-growing B2B foodservice startup by Feeding Billions Private Limited. In his present capacity, he is at the helm of overseeing all operations in the company. Through Feastly, Sarthak aims to transform India’s foodservice industry by serving high-quality nutritious meals across big and small businesses including Fortune 500 companies. Sarthak realized that India’s foodservice industry consists of 86% unorganized players that cater without adequate food safety measures. In order to fill this need-gap, Sarthak established Feastly to help companies build a better workplace through quality food. Using his unique insights and acumen, Sarthak ramped up his business in a span of three years. In 2019, he received an opportunity to cater to one of the pioneer projects -- IRCTC’s Vande Bharat Express inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarthak' vision is to help companies build a better workplace through food. Feastly aims to revolutionize the foodservice industry by serving healthy and high-quality nutritious meals to its clients in sectors such as corporate, education and industry.
  • 27th Nov 2020
    Future of the foodtech industry in upcoming years
    Expert Opinion