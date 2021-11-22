Sarvpriye Soni is the Director of Cove Identity. An accomplished entrepreneur and market disruptor,Sarvpriye Soni started his career 9 years back with uTrade Solutions, an India-based Fintech product firm. He is the co-founder Hashcove, a company focused on building various blockchain innovations. He also co-founded Cove Identity, a startup working to create a privacy-centred ecosystem with various innovative tools.Cove Identity is an ultra-secure digital locker for all your essential documents. It allows individuals to easily upload, store, organise and share documents. The platform is backed by military-grade encryption to give users maximum security and control over their data.