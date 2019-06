Saswata Shankar De, leads SquadVoice, (part of Squad). It combines Humans + A.I. to help businesses de-risk large scale operations and improve their time-to-money cycles. Before this, he has worked as a freelance writer, a procurement manager in one of India’s leading HVAC companies and co-founded two startups. His last startup - The First Meal - was acquired in a mid $6-figures deal in early 2016.