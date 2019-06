Satchit Hasabnis is a Chartered Financial Analyst with more than 10 years of experience in the industry of financial services industry. He has been associated with companies such as DCB, HSBC, and Caparo Financial Solutions. He has also co-founded, Loanbaba, which provides hassle-free loans online like Personal loans, Business Loans, Gold Loans, Small Cash Loans, Education Loans, Loans against Property etc.