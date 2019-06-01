Satish Polekar leads the HR function at IDeaS Revenue Solutions in India. With over 11 years of industry experience, he brings expertise in the managing the spectrum of employee lifecycle processes including manpower planning and resourcing, employee engagement, performance management, learning & development and HR operations. In his current role at IDeaS, Satish is responsible for transitioning organizational business plans into strategic and operational HR plans for the India region. In the past Satish has worked with Tech Mahindra, where he was entrusted with managing application and administration of all aspects of human resources policies, programs, and initiatives. He also provided guidance and support around organizational design, talent mapping, and change management. He has worked across multiple industry domains and organizations including Royal Bank of Scotland and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Satish is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow with a specialization in both HR and Marketing.