Satwik Mishra is an engineer by education, an entrepreneur by profession and an author by passion. He holds B.Tech degree from VIT University, Vellore and PGDEBM degree from Entrepreneurship development Institute of India. Currently he is a ‘SBI Youth for India Fellow’ and working for rural development under an NGO Gram Vikas. Earlier, Satwik was groomed by ‘International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology(iCreate)’. He founded Mechjunction Eduservices Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 and has been running it as the CEO.