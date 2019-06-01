Dr Satya Ranjan Acharya is a business management professional with 19 years of teaching and consultancy experience in the areas of financial management, idea generation, and business plan formulation. He is involved in entrepreneurship teaching and start-up growth. Dr Acharya has worked as a Research Fellow with the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship at IIM Ahmedabad. He is trained in Application of Simulation for Entrepreneurship Teaching at the University of Tennessee, USA, and is Associate Senior Faculty with EDII.