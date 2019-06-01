Founder and CEO, Lymbyc Solutions. Satyakam Mohanty is an entrepreneur with over 16 years of expertise in the field of Market Research and Analytics. He always felt most passionate about is simplifying insight generation and bringing the power of research and analytics to sales and marketing. In 2012, he founded Lymbyc (formerly Mafoi Analytics) where they combine research, cutting-edge data science, and the power of artificial intelligence & big data technology to be the bleeding edge of insight creation and consumption. Twitter - @satymohanty