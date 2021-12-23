Mr. Satyam Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, LoanTap and Member, FACE (FinTech Association for Consumer Empowerment) has an experience of 20+ years in Key Account Management, Product Development, Multi-Cultural Team Handling and Building Businesses from scratch. His completed his education in B.Sc., Chemistry and later did his MBA in Marketing. He has previously worked with firms like ICICI Bank, Deutsche Postbank, & IndusInd Bank before he found LoanTap Financial Technologies, in 2016. Mr. Satyam is a visionary and successfully transited from MNCs to Domestic Institutions and top Indian brands to smaller / lesser known organizations. While he has enjoyed his term with the brands he was previously associated with - developing team, designing product and building distribution for growth is something that drives him. His vast knowledge in the BFSI sector and his insights on FinTech has led LoanTap to where it actually is today. Apart from being a pioneer in his industry, Mr. Satyam is also an adventure sports enthusiast and has vast existential experience across North, Central and Western India. He has been helping Purn-Kuti, an NGO in the program design for socio-economic development of women and children, typically at Sub-Division level urban clusters because he values our society and is opinionated on CSR activities.