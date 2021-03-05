Satyam Mehta, the Co-Founder at Rural Invest - India is a sharp class XI student with an entrepreneurial bent of mind. He is a kind, enthusiastic and compassionate self-starter with great innovation and leadership skills. He has initiated various social services such as Pravahkriti, a project aiming which aims to promote better menstrual health and hygiene management among females of various ages. He has also started an initiative called Junkguards, which aims at proper and effective e-waste disposal. He has a passion for spreading awareness on various topics such as Financial literacy too.