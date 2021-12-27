Menu
Saumya Shah

An erudite entrepreneur, Saumya Shah is the founder of Tarraki, a India’s most comprehensive wealth management platform. Saumya brings with himself over one decade of experience deep-rooted in finance, equity markets and financial advisory. He graduated in the year 2016 from a prestigious B- school- Fordham University, New York City. As a student, Saumya was very passionate about his subjects. Along with his Bachelor's, he started working with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Metlife as a freelance Financial Advisor in India selling insurance products to HNI's, corporates and retail clients. Before his MBA, he was working with IL&FS Capital Advisors, Mumbai with their investment banking division. He was also actively involved in various live deals, due diligence processes, preparing pitch books, new business development, and valuations of various private companies. Before moving back to India to launch Tarrakki, Saumya worked with Deloitte Advisory in New York. He worked with their Financial Institutions Group and advised on multiple M&A transactions, private debt and equity valuations, and purchase price allocations. Altogether, he has worked across two countries (US and India) and four sectors (Internet, Media, Infrastructure, and Financial Institutions). Interestingly Saumya is an avid fan of football and loves to play golf.
  • 27th Dec 2021
    Predictive trends in the wealth management space for 2022
    Expert Opinion