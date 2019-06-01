Saurabh Hooda is the Co-founder of Hackr, an online platform that recommends the best online programming tutorials, design courses, and cooking recipes. He has worked globally for telecom and finance giants in various capacities. After working for a decade in Infosys and Sapient, he started his first startup, Lenro, to solve a hyperlocal book-sharing problem. He is interested in product, marketing, and analytics. His latest venture Hackr.io recommends the best design tutorials and online programming courses for every programming language. All the tutorials are submitted and voted on by the programming community.