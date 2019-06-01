EDITIONS
Saurabh Kumar
I am the Founder & Director of Envigo- a full service digital marketing agency with offices in India & UK. With over 14 years of experience in the digital marketing space, I have deep understanding and exposure to online and mobile marketing, web analytics, ROI measurement and metric design, program and product management. I have in-depth expertise in behavioural tracking and metric based portfolio optimisation of online marketing spends. I started my career with Tata Administrative Services. I was then with ebookers.com as the Head of digital for UK. I set up Envigo in 2008 and have worked on a few start-ups like Loitr and Mumpa. I have pursued Bachelor’s in Technology in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Karnataka in 2001 and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad in 2003.

How marketing automation is converting engagement into sales

Automation: Revolutionizing the social media landscapeNew age digital marketing firms in India are increasingly introducing marketing automation as a tool to target customers on social media platform for their clients specially in e-commerce space where it is easier to map their footprint. 
by Saurabh Kumar
17th Jul 2017 · 4 min read