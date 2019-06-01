I am the Founder & Director of Envigo- a full service digital marketing agency with offices in India & UK. With over 14 years of experience in the digital marketing space, I have deep understanding and exposure to online and mobile marketing, web analytics, ROI measurement and metric design, program and product management. I have in-depth expertise in behavioural tracking and metric based portfolio optimisation of online marketing spends. I started my career with Tata Administrative Services. I was then with ebookers.com as the Head of digital for UK. I set up Envigo in 2008 and have worked on a few start-ups like Loitr and Mumpa. I have pursued Bachelor’s in Technology in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Karnataka in 2001 and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad in 2003.