Saurabh Jain

Saurabh Jain is the Co-founder of Stable Money. Saurabh has previously served as the MD & CEO of Navi Mutual Fund, where he displayed exceptional leadership and vision. Notably, he also held the position of Assistant Vice President of Business Projects at Swiggy, where he demonstrated proficiency in driving impactful initiatives. Harish's professional journey exemplified his exceptional expertise as a Portfolio Manager at Besseggen Infotech. Furthermore, he embarked on a notable seven-year tenure with Estee, where he served as the Director of Strategy.
  • 27th Mar 2024
    The rise of AI powered personlised finance advice
    Opinion