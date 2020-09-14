Saurabh is Executive Vice President and Chief HR Officer for Ecom Express Private Limited, a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, covering 2700+ offices, 36000+ employees with YOY growth of 70%+. He is responsible for fueling the business with agile and focused people solutions thereby, preserving the Company’s culture of safety, positive engagement, upskilling with a sharp focus on increasing diversity and inclusion. With over 2 decades of diverse leadership experience in organizations at local and global level, with a focus on fast-paced sustained growth, Saurabh’s experience spans both Corporate and Business HR roles with proven ability to work with multiple stakeholders spread across continents. His keen understanding of business complexities and how they align with HR across varied sectors and B2B and B2C business has equipped him to deliver successfully on complex HR transformation projects. Saurabh’s commitment and dedication to the business is evident in each of the vertical of the company making Ecom Express, a most sought-after logistics company catering the ecommerce sector. His expertise in the areas of Design Thinking, Business Model Innovation, Managing talent, amongst others is highly regarded in the industry.