Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saurabh Deep Singla

Saurabh is Executive Vice President and Chief HR Officer for Ecom Express Private Limited, a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, covering 2700+ offices, 36000+ employees with YOY growth of 70%+. He is responsible for fueling the business with agile and focused people solutions thereby, preserving the Company’s culture of safety, positive engagement, upskilling with a sharp focus on increasing diversity and inclusion. With over 2 decades of diverse leadership experience in organizations at local and global level, with a focus on fast-paced sustained growth, Saurabh’s experience spans both Corporate and Business HR roles with proven ability to work with multiple stakeholders spread across continents. His keen understanding of business complexities and how they align with HR across varied sectors and B2B and B2C business has equipped him to deliver successfully on complex HR transformation projects. Saurabh’s commitment and dedication to the business is evident in each of the vertical of the company making Ecom Express, a most sought-after logistics company catering the ecommerce sector. His expertise in the areas of Design Thinking, Business Model Innovation, Managing talent, amongst others is highly regarded in the industry.
  • 14th Sep 2020
    Engagement in the time of social distancing
    Expert Opinion