Saurabh Gupta
Saurabh Gupta is Co-founder of ZEUX Innovation, a user experience design and innovation firm. An alumnus of the National Institute of Design, Saurabh has over 18 years of experience in the design and innovation industry. Recognising a gap in UX strategy, Saurabh launched ZEUX to deliver measurable results. He's led teams to deliver award-winning solutions for global startups and Fortune 500 companies like ICICI Bank, Fabindia, Dream11, Discovery, Hotstar, Godrej Properties, and Reliance Retail. At ZEUX, Saurabh oversees end-to-end UX design, ensuring quality and alignment with evolving customer needs.