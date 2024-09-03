Saurabh Jain is the Founder and CEO of Spire.AI, a domain-intelligent AI Copilot for talent, that provides talent full-stack solutions powered by Large Graph Model (LGM) for skills. For the past 16 years, Saurabh hbuilding a domain-intelligent AI Copilot for talent that caters to all talent stakeholders. With 26 years of experience in the technology industry, including 15 years as the Founder and CEO of Spire.AI, Saurabh has a proven track record of leadership. Before Spire.AI, he was a Senior Program Officer at Yahoo Software Development India Private Limited and held senior leadership roles at Apigee, SAP, and Oracle.