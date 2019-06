Saurav Dey in his last role was VP, Business Process Excellence at Genpact & has over a decade of experience in Lean Six Sigma, Technology Consulting & Sales. Having lived in India and Europe, he has built & managed multi-cultural teams across the globe. He recently co-founded stylofie.com, a beauty and wellness startup, in Gurgaon. He has a B.Tech from ISM Dhanbad & MBA from MDI, Gurgaon.