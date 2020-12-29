Saurav Singla is a Senior Data Scientist, a Machine Learning Expert Advisor, an Author of "Machine learning for Finance", an Instructor, a Mentor, a Speaker, and a Technical Writer. He has fifteen years of comprehensive experience in statistical, machine learning, natural language processing, deep learning, and data analytics. He is a leader in capability building for data science, leading teams to excel in providing business value with the latest in technology. Outside work, Saurav volunteers his spare time for helping, coaching, and mentoring young people in taking up careers in the data science domain. He has created two courses on Udemy, with over twenty thousand students enrolled in it. He regularly speaks at meetups and conferences on data science topics. He regularly authors articles on data science topics and contributes academic research papers on machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence topics.