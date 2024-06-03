Saurav Kasera is the Co-Founder of CLIRNET & DOCTUBE, a health education platform driven by the medical community of India. He leads the corporate team in forging business-fostering strategies while also heading CLIRNET’s fundraising efforts. Furthermore, he serves as the point of contact when it comes to establishing marketing blueprints and business relationships. Overall, he supervises the fluid functioning of specific departments while keeping a vantage view of the holistic development of the organisation.