One of top 6 technologists globally with over 150 implementations running across the globe, Sauvik Banerjjee is a technologist and Vice President Digital Initiatives, Advisory to Group Co’s & CTO of TATACLIQ at Tata Industries Limited by profession.He has been responsible for disruptive innovation ideas in technology and omni-channel commerce that have earned him the distinction and title of being one of the only 6 people (the only person of Indian origin) in the world to have worked on all global Omni channel platforms.