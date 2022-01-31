Menu
Sayantan Dasgupta

Sayantan is a Director at Gramener, a data science and analytics company that helps organizations identify insights and convert them into compelling stories. With over 14+ years of experience across B2B SaaS-based companies, Venture Capital, Higher Ed, and the Music Industry, Sayantan helps teams with their GTM strategies, Product-market fit, and Demand Generation activities. In his previous stint, he fulfilled two titles; Vice President of Marketing, North America for a US-based ERP/CRM/SIS/AI company, and Partner at a Chicago-based Venture Capital firm focused on tech investments. Beyond his corporate life, Sayantan is a professional guitarist and is best known for his work as a session guitarist for the superhit movie Rang De Basanti where he worked for A. R. Rahman back in 2005. During his leisure, he teaches music at his studio, speaks at events and summits, and loves travelling.
  • 31st Jan 2022
    These are the top marketing trends businesses and brands should keep an eye on in 2022
    Expert Opinion
  • 24th Aug 2021
    Here’s how sales leaders can be more creative to address today’s problems
    Expert Opinion
  • 14th May 2021
    An essential SEO guide: 10 tips for content marketers
    Expert Opinion
  • 16th Mar 2021
    Demand gen Vs lead gen: What’s in it for SaaS enterprises?
    Expert Opinion
  • 25th Jan 2021
    Top 10 demand generation trends in 2021
    Expert Opinion
  • 25th Sep 2020
    Data-inspired decision-making – How are consumers making choices today
    Expert Opinion
  • 11th Jan 2018
    Pattern for building a successful corporate accelerator
    Expert Opinion