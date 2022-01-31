Sayantan is a Director at Gramener, a data science and analytics company that helps organizations identify insights and convert them into compelling stories. With over 14+ years of experience across B2B SaaS-based companies, Venture Capital, Higher Ed, and the Music Industry, Sayantan helps teams with their GTM strategies, Product-market fit, and Demand Generation activities. In his previous stint, he fulfilled two titles; Vice President of Marketing, North America for a US-based ERP/CRM/SIS/AI company, and Partner at a Chicago-based Venture Capital firm focused on tech investments. Beyond his corporate life, Sayantan is a professional guitarist and is best known for his work as a session guitarist for the superhit movie Rang De Basanti where he worked for A. R. Rahman back in 2005. During his leisure, he teaches music at his studio, speaks at events and summits, and loves travelling.