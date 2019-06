Scott Sorokin is the Global Head of Digital at Infosys. Prior to Infosys he was the Chief Strategy Officer at Publicis Sapient/Razorfish. Scott has been a strategist and digital partner for senior-level executives at Fortune 100 companies for over 25 years. Providing actionable strategic guidance across the entire digital ecosystem, Scott brings a rare combination of CXO level business strategy, technology and marketing experience in a fast-changing global market. @ssorokin