Sebi Joseph

Sebi Joseph was appointed President of Otis India in November 2015. He is responsible for the overall leadership and strategy for Otis India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Prior to this he served as the Managing Director of Otis India since March 2012. Sebi has been with Otis since 1987. He started his career with Otis India as an engineering trainee and spent 16 years in various positions of increasing responsibility, including general manager, Karnataka operations. From 2003 to 2007, he was president and general manager of Otis Philippines and in 2008 he was appointed director, marketing, sales and communications for Otis South Asia Pacific and Gulf Area. In 2009, Sebi Joseph was named general manager, United Arab Emirates and was appointed area director, Gulf Region, in 2011.
  • 21st Oct 2020
    Evolution of customer service in the new world
