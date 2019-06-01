Seema Rajput has been working with CARE India for the last seven years as a technical specialist in the field of education. Her work focuses solely on the development of ‘out of school’ children. Over the years she has developed an age and grade appropriate framework which enables children to return to school after long gaps. Prior to this she worked with the Ministry of Human Resource Development. She collaborated with them on the ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ project and also conducted capacity building workshops for the Planning commission and Ministry of Rural Development.