Ms. Seema Rekha, Managing Director, Antarmanh, is a Business/Leadership Coach, Management Consultant, and Social Entrepreneur. She is a gentle humanitarian by heart and a passionate leader. She has been zealously working for a decade with her partners from variedbackgrounds such as government, health, lifestyle, pharmaceuticals, information technology, etc. in the arena of emotional wellbeing. She is a successful, female entrepreneur who has taken Antarmanh’s services to 13 countries in a span of 2 years.