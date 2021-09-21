Seethaprasad Mandikel is the founder and CEO of TriByte Technologies. Seethaprasad comes with 25 years of experience in building technologies for large scale deployment with the last 10 years focused on EduTech. He has grown TriByte from start-up to enterprise by providing white-labelled solutions for many marque customers serving millions of users in 25 countries and 3 continents. Prior to starting TriByte, he was part of the founding team of PI Corporation (later acquired by EMC) as Development Director. He has also key roles in companies like Microsoft Corporation (in US), Talisma/ Aditi Technologies as well as Robert Bosch India.