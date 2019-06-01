Mr. Seshasai KVS is the CEO of Kangaroo Kids Education Limited. He’s an electronics and communication engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, and completed his MBA from IIM Bangalore. He has had a long career of 16 years in the retail industry, primarily with Trent Ltd., the retail arm of the Tata Group, where he was an integral part of the company’s growth from a single format to a multi-format retailer.

In 2014, he moved to the education sector as the CEO of Zee Learn, the education arm of the Zee Group. In his 2 years as CEO, he was responsible for the turnaround of the company to a profit making entity.