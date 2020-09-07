



I, Shaharyar Zahid, am currently working on a full-time position as Content Specialist at PK Content Writer, Karachi.





I'm enthusiastic about creative writing and article writing. However, having vast knowledge about accounting and finance due to ACCA and my ongoing BA Hons in business allowed me to pursue an internship at the Finance Control Group at the National Bank of Pakistan.





I was honored to get associated with such a big name and got a chance to improve my skills.





Furthermore, my passion for writing has polished my sight for grammar and analytics.





When I was not working and studying, I usually focused on trading in imported vehicles, which is my main business; I'm a sketch artist and painter.





Still, most of all, I'm quite an empath and like to connect with multi-cultural people and obtain insight from their stories and expertise.