Based in New York city, Shahela Sajanlal brings over a decade of experience in helping companies scale. As Director of Operations at RubiconMD, she heads several functions for the five year old health technology start up. Having started her career at Google, she worked to scale India operations to over 2000 employees in 4 offices in the country. At Facebook, Shahela headed teams within Global Community Operations helping build complex automation frameworks to enable scale. She is a Founding Mentor for Tomorrow Health that focuses on supporting digital health startups in their journey to scale. She is passionate about how technology can disrupt the delivery of healthcare and other social services globally, and is obsessed with operational excellence.