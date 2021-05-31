Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Shail Daswani

Product Manager, YourStory Media
  • play
    31st May 2021
    In a 'Glance': InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari reveals how Glance is redefining content consumption on mobile phones
    Others
  • play
    21st May 2021
    The Hack Job – Hacking Your Way Through Growth and Profits
    Others
  • play
    21st May 2021
    Building a global SaaS GTM engine from India
    Others
  • play
    21st May 2021
    Harish Sivaramakrishnan, CRED, on designing great products
    Others
  • play
    19th Jul 2020
    YS Inspiration | The once untold Holocaust survival story of Eva Erben
    YS Signature
  • play
    16th Jul 2020
    The Healthcare Sector’s Battle Against COVID-19
    Small Businesses, Big Opportunities, Lessons from the MSME trenches
  • play
    16th Jul 2020
    World-Changing Startups Compete Live in 2020 Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals
    Startup Stories
  • play
    1st Jul 2020
    Meet the Mavericks: Ajeesh Achuthan, Co-Founder & CTO of Open
    Mavericks Season 2
  • play
    30th Jun 2020
    Is it the end of the big, fat Indian wedding?
    Small Businesses, Big Opportunities, Lessons from the MSME trenches