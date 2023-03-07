Dr Shailaja Patil is Dean (R&D) at Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Pune, and has 30 years of teaching experience. She has delivered expert talks on WSN, IoT, SDN, research methodology, and IPR at various workshops. She has received fund from SPPU, AICTE and DST for research in WSN and IoT. She is a registered Indian patent agent and also holds a PG diploma in intellectual property rights from NALSAR Law University. She is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, Senior member IEEE, and Chair of IEEE WiE AG, Pune section.