A Serial entrepreneur, Shailaz Nag is an industry veteran with extensive knowledge of the Fintech Industry. Having held key leadership positions in multinational corporations, Shailaz co-founded Dotpe, a Gurgaon based O2O commerce and payments platform. He earlier co-founded PayU India, Naspers backed company and scaled it to a valuation of $3 bn. Shailaz was also part of the founding team of ibibo group which owned goibibo and redbus.