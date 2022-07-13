Climateur Shailendra Singh Rao is the Founder of Ahmedabad-based Creduce that provides services in the field of climate change and carbon asset management. Passionate about the world the next gen is going to inherit, Shailendra is aggressively pushing for the growth of his firm with strategies that range from regional acquisition to global domination. Shailendra has been a serial entrepreneur and investor since his college days. His previous start-ups range from renewable energy consulting (Envarrior Consulting Services) to an on-demand hyperlocal laundry services (www.Laundrynow.in). Both of them gained large traction post which Envarrior was merged with Creduce and Laundrynow was sold to an investor.