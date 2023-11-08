Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Shailesh Kumar

Shailesh Kumar is the brains behind Creative at Best Technologies—CABT, a logistics platform serving businesses across multiple industries. Shailesh has led CABT Logistics into a successful future with a delivery partner network of more than 15,000 trusted delivery personnel and 15,000+ active pin codes. CABT Logistics helps businesses reduce redundancies, optimise supply chains and boost profitability in a competitive business environment. From picking, and packing, to transportation, they offer tailored tech-based solutions.
  • 8th Nov 2023
    Revolutionising hyperlocal business with cloud-based systems and integrations
    Opinion