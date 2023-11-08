Shailesh Kumar is the brains behind Creative at Best Technologies—CABT, a logistics platform serving businesses across multiple industries. Shailesh has led CABT Logistics into a successful future with a delivery partner network of more than 15,000 trusted delivery personnel and 15,000+ active pin codes. CABT Logistics helps businesses reduce redundancies, optimise supply chains and boost profitability in a competitive business environment. From picking, and packing, to transportation, they offer tailored tech-based solutions.