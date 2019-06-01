Co-Founder, Floating Canvas Company. Having realised that it was indeed writing that was his biggest strength, he completed his B. Tech from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela in 2010 and made a move to advertising as a Copywriter. Over the course of the next six years, he worked with some of India’s most prestigious advertising firms including McCann Worldgroup and The DDB Mudra Group. After working on brands across verticals – from enterprise software solutions to banks – he topped it off by leading the digital creative duties on Gillette India, a project that won him numerous awards and accolades. When not working on this venture, Shakti likes to try his hand at writing short stories, chipping away at his long list of books to be read and practising the art of lying at one place – doing absolutely nothing.