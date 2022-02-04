Mr. Shalin Maheshwari is the Co-founder of Meraqui. He oversees the daily deliverables and helps create operational solutions with tech first approach. He is a healthcare professional by education with sound understanding of business needs and operations from his family businesses in Healthcare, Pharma, Manufacturing and Financial Services. He was passionate to solve large scale problems which haven’t been approached or solved with a tech first approach. He constantly saw issues on both sides of employment from employer and employee and an absence of a bridge between them specifically for blue and grey collar workers.