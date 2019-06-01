Dr. Shankar B Medikeri is a pioneer in cochlear implantology in India and leading ENT Surgery with more that 30 years of experience in various hospital in Mumbai and Bengaluru. He conducts live surgical workshops on ear, larynx microsurgey, ensoscopic sinus surgeny and laser surgery. He has presented a number of papers on cochlear implants, ENT ailments, and other ENT related topics at national and international conferences, and has also been a guest speaker, moderator and panel member at these conferences. Many of his articles have appeared in Indian and international journals. He has also been holding many executive positions in the city and state branch of the ENT Association and was the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Indian Journal of Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery.