Shantanu Singh Chauhan, Co-Founder, Startup Arena: Mr. Shantanu Singh Chauhan is the Co-Founder of Startup Arena. He who aims to make Startup Arena, India’s most preferred way for searching, connecting and managing customer and supplier. He holds a Masters degree in SMU and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IMT. He is a Technopreneur with over 2 decades of experience in creating next-generation products and services that helped business scale and has brought immense delight to customers & investors.