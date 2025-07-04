From 2006 to 2016, Shantanu was based in the United States, actively seeking opportunities to return to India. In 2016, he transitioned into the role of Data Scientist at Locus, a logistics automation startup. During his 5.5 years at Locus, he eventually rose to the position of Chief Data Scientist. At the end of 2022, along with Krishna Khandelwal (then Chief Business Officer at Locus), Shantanu co-founded Hunar—a startup focused on addressing the growing challenges in India's volume recruitment ecosystem. He currently serves as the Co-founder and CTO of Hunar. Shantanu completed his undergraduate studies (B.Sc. (Hons)) at Delhi University. He pursued a Master’s degree (M.Sc. Biotechnology) at the University of Mysore, followed by a Ph.D. in Molecular Structural Biology at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Pittsburgh. Post-Ph.D., he completed a postdoctoral fellowship at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI), California, specialising in Computational Vaccine Design.