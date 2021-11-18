Shantanu Naidu started as a design engineer till he founded his first startup, Motopaws, for animal welfare, which was funded by Mr. Ratan N. Tata. Shortly after, Shantanu finished his MBA at Cornell University, New York, focused on entrepreneurship, and returned after graduation to join Mr. Tata’s office as Deputy General Manager and executive assistant. He now assists Mr. Tata in his startup investments and philanthropic activities in his office. His personal ventures include an entrepreneurial teaching course called “On Your Sparks” and a cybercrime helpline called the “Cyber Aid Army” for victims of image crime. He is also the author of the bestselling millennial memoir, “I came upon a lighthouse”, capturing his journey thus far.