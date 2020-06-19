Menu
Sharad Mehra

Sharad Mehra is serving as the CEO, Asia-Pacific, Global University Systems (GUS). He has led many educational institutes in India and abroad. He has spearheaded academic innovation centres to drive research and has played a pivotal role in the amalgamation of learning with community engagement. Sharad is a certified leadership coach and the brain behind developing some of the flagship Women Leadership programmes like SHAKTI. An accomplished industry expert with almost two decades of experience across diverse businesses, Sharad is a graduate in Commerce from Kanpur University and holds an MBA in International Business from the Faculty of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Before joining the education sector, Sharad headed senior roles at Technopak Advisors Pvt Ltd and Arvind Ltd. He is a highly motivated, optimistic and easy-going individual who has exemplified great talent and ability to work in multicultural environments.
  • 19th Jun 2020
    The New Reality necessitates Brave Leadership, and here’s what it means
    Expert Opinion