Sharan Grandigae is the Founder and CEO of Redd Experience Design , a specialised user experience (UX) design company established in 2015 and based out of Indiranagar, Bangalore. Sharan started his first company in 2000 when taking part in a business-plan competition organised by an incubator at Drexel University, Philadelphia where he was studying business. He is a self-trained software developer and ran a company with partners building custom software for small- and medium-sized businesses in Philadelphia and the Tri-state region. While developing software, Sharan’s focus in all these years, remained on developing beautiful and usable software.