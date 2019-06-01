Sharan Grandigae is the Founder and CEO of Redd Experience
Design
, a specialised user experience (UX) design company
established in 2015 and based out of Indiranagar, Bangalore.
Sharan started his first company in 2000 when taking part in a
business-plan competition organised by an incubator at Drexel
University, Philadelphia where he was studying business. He is a
self-trained software developer and ran a company with partners
building custom software for small- and medium-sized businesses
in Philadelphia and the Tri-state region. While developing
software, Sharan’s focus in all these years, remained on
developing beautiful and usable software.