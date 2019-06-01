EDITIONS
Sharan Grandigae
Sharan Grandigae is the Founder and CEO of Redd Experience Design, a specialised user experience (UX) design company established in 2015 and based out of Indiranagar, Bangalore. Sharan started his first company in 2000 when taking part in a business-plan competition organised by an incubator at Drexel University, Philadelphia where he was studying business. He is a self-trained software developer and ran a company with partners building custom software for small- and medium-sized businesses in Philadelphia and the Tri-state region. While developing software, Sharan’s focus in all these years, remained on developing beautiful and usable software.
Opinion

Why voice is the future of user interfaces

by Sharan Grandigae
12th Mar 2019 · 5 min read
Opinion

UX design offers great return on investments

by Sharan Grandigae
14th Jan 2019 · 5 min read