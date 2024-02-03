Sharan (Sharanabasappa) is the Group Chief Digital Officer with Buzzworks India and Innovation Group, UAE. In this role of strategic leadership, Shirol will have a pivotal role in formulating and implementing Buzzworks' digital strategy on both a national and international scale. Before joining Buzzworks India, Shirol was associated with other renowned names in the staffing industry like Quess Corp Ltd and Teamlease Services Ltd. In his current role, Shirol aims to collaborate with clients, comprehending their evolving talent needs and employing digital solutions to deliver customized services, nurturing stronger client relationships. By leveraging data-driven decision-making throughout the organization and utilizing analytics to enhance recruitment strategies, his goal is to enhance outcomes and propel business growth.