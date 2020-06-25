Sharda Balaji is the founder of NovoJuris Legal, an innovative new age lawfirm specializing in corporate, private equity, fund formation, fund investments, technology, cross-border transactions, IP, SEZ & real estate, mediation & settlements. NovoJuris is consistently amongst India's top 5 in private equity and handled hundreds of financing transactions representing entrepreneurs, VCs and many acquisitions and exits. Sharda is an Independent Advisor and Director for many technology companies; Angel investor in a dozen plus companies and in HealthStart, India’s first accelerator and an angel network focused on healthcare; Advisor to Innovation Committee of Indo-Israel Chamber of Commerce. Sharda earlier has worked with large Indian conglomerates and MNCs as their inhouse attorney on various projects including IPO, cross border transactions, M & A, takeover, mergers, intellectual property. During Sharda's earlier employment with Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd., she was responsible for South Asia operations and in Puravanakara Projects raised about Rs. 900 crores through IPO. Her stint with Manipal Group was in a range of businesses like education, healthcare, lifestyle and consumer goods, brand valuations, real estate and more. Sharda is a Lawyer and a Company Secretary, along with degree from Institute of Chartered Secretaries, UK. She has a Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights from National Law School of India, Bangalore and an advanced certificate course in Copyrights from World Intellectual Property Organisation.