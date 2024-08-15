Brands
Photo of Sharda Nautiyal

Sharda Nautiyal

Sharda Nautiyal has dedicated over a decade to academia, with an illustrious eight-year tenure at Pearl Academy. Her expertise is technical textiles, traditional crafts, and inventive surface design. Sharda's academic journey boasts a silver medal during her Fabric and Apparel Science Master's from the University of Delhi. She commenced her career as an Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi. She has also been a research investigator in Delhi University innovation projects funded by UGC. A skilled writer, she has co-authored three works on home furnishings and textile accessories with Usha International Pvt. Ltd. Her literary prowess extends to chapters on Indian traditional textiles for IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University, India).