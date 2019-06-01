Mohit Sahney, Managing Director & CEO, Finova Capital Mr. Mohit Sahney is Managing Director & CEO of the Company. Previously he was Joint General Manager with one of the largest banks in the country- ICICI Bank. Mohit has close to two decades of experience in retail banking & financial services, with impeccable track record in full spectrum of Asset & Liability business from business conceptualization to development to risk management in products such as home loans, mortgages loans, property services, Agri business, retail assets & branch banking, wherein he spearheaded various segments from inception .He was instrumental in setting up all these business along with Rural & Inclusive Banking group for ICICI bank. He successfully spearheaded integration process with Bank of Rajasthan as well. He has served bank in various capacities as Head-Home Search, Business Head-Home Equity, Product Head-Mortgages & Zonal Head-Rajasthan. Mohit believes that financing India 30 million MSME and India emerging middle & lower middle class, with a differentiated model, based on new technology platforms, offers a unique opportunity in India. As part of this belief, he conceptualized formation of new NBFC. Mohit Sahney has done Civil Engineering from MBM Engineering College, JNV University Jodhpur & MBA from FMS, MDS University Ajmer.