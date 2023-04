Shashank Keshavmurthy is a scientist based in Taiwan, and considers himself to be a non-conformist to societal norms. He is spiritual but not religious, often philosophical, crazy, and obsessed with reading World War II history as well as non-fiction, biographies, and medical thriller books. He also listens to music that makes him happy and watches Netflix. Cooking is his stress buster, and meditation has brought him out of anxiety and depression.