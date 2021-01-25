Menu
Shashank ND

Shashank ND is the Co-founder and CEO of Practo Technologies, India’s largest digital healthcare company. He is responsible for the overall vision and direction of Practo while maintaining an active role in building Practo’s game changing products. He started Practo in 2008 when he realised that there was a profound need to transform the healthcare industry and make it more connected, integrated and efficient to help people live healthier, longer lives by simplifying ways to be healthy. Under his leadership over the last decade, Practo has rapidly grown to serving over 30 crore patients, 100,000+ doctor-partners and healthcare providers, across 21+ countries. Shashank holds a B.Tech from the prestigious NIT, Surathkal, and is a founder circle member of iSPIRT, a think-tank for India’s software industry. He has been featured in the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ list of young influential people to watch out for, was honored with the ‘Young Turk of the Year’ award in 2016. In the same year, Shashank was also featured in ‘Fortune 40 under 40’ most promising business leaders in India.
  • 25th Jan 2021
    How telemedicine is silently making India’s healthcare ecosystem future-ready
    Expert Opinion